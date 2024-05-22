Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.