Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

