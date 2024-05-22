Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Insider Purchases C$126,000.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.60 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

