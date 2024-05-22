GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Paul F. Titterton Sells 9,000 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Up 1.3 %

GATX opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GATX

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.