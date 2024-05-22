GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka Sells 4,800 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GATX opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,112,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,956,000 after buying an additional 82,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

