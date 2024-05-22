Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Citigroup increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.5 %

GIL opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.