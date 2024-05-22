Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,462 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

