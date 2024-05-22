Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GPN opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
