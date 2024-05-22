Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Josep Llorens Sells 822 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Josep Llorens sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $77,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Josep Llorens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Josep Llorens sold 987 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $93,843.96.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HAE

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.