Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $93,843.96 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Josep Llorens sold 987 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $93,843.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,154.80.

Josep Llorens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Josep Llorens sold 822 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $77,942.04.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Haemonetics last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $38,706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

