Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $98,349.15 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57.

Shares of HIMS opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

