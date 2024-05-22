iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$460,036.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total value of C$460,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,003.60.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$92.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.00. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

