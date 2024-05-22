iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$460,036.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total value of C$460,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,003.60.
Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$92.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.00. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.72.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iA Financial
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.