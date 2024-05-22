Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $118,228.92 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,991.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impinj Trading Down 1.1 %

PI opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.26 and a beta of 1.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $5,739,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

