Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.