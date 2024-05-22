Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 127.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $614,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.