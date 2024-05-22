Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PMAR opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

