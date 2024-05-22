Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total value of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$731.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$24.18 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.62.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

