Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $883.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

