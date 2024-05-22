Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

AIT opened at $200.98 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.