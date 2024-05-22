Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 8,088 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $178,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $17,370,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

