Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

