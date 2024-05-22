Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 1,210 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,708,000 after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.