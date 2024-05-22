Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells 10,105 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 17th, Julie Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $368,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $49,516.65.

On Monday, March 25th, Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.31. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

