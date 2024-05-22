Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells $109,682.42 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MannKind Trading Up 0.9 %
MNKD opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 158.05 and a beta of 1.34.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
