Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 29,900 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

