Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 29,900 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00.
Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
