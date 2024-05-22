Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 22,554 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
QuantumScape Trading Up 0.5 %
QS stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
