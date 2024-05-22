Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 22,554 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QS stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

