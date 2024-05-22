Insider Selling: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells 7,886 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRTS stock opened at $237.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.50. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.78 and a 52-week high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

