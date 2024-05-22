Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells 2,051 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $215.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

