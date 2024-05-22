Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.53.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.13 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.