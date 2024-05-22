Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

