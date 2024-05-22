Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

