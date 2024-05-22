iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

