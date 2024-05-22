iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

