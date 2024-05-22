Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $162,789.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $162,789.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $109.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

