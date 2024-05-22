Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Insider Sells $304,000.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,925,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 299,018 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

