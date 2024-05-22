James Caci Sells 40,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Caci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, James Caci sold 3,061 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $24,488.00.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 878,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $3,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVPT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

