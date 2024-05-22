James Caci Sells 40,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Caci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, James Caci sold 3,061 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $24,488.00.
AvePoint Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AVPT stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 878,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $3,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVPT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
