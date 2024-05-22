Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 26,473 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $339,000.

IBDW stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $21.25.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

