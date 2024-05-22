Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

About Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors.

