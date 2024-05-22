Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $51.54.
About Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF
