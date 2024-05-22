Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

