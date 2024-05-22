Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $150.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

