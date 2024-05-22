Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

