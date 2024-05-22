Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

EQT opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

