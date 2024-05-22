Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

