Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,397 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

