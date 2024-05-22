Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IT opened at $449.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.65 and a 200-day moving average of $450.12. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $10,289,124. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.