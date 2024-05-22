Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

