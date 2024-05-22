Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.43.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

