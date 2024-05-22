Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,078 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

RYLD opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

