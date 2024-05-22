Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,751 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

