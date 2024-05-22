Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 97,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 269,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

